Advanced Medical Solutions (AMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $372.00

Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions (LON:AMS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 372 ($4.89) and last traded at GBX 360 ($4.73), with a volume of 103333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368.50 ($4.84).

In other Advanced Medical Solutions news, insider Mary G. Tavener sold 9,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.30), for a total value of £30,427.35 ($39,978.12).

About Advanced Medical Solutions

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes natural and synthetic polymers for use in advanced woundcare dressings worldwide. It operates through Branded Direct, Branded Distributed, Original Equipment Manufacturer, and Bulk Materials segments.

