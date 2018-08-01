Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.65

Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.65 and last traded at $55.55, with a volume of 365271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, First Analysis boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $342.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Ronald L. Taylor sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $883,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,495 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,031.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa W. Wardell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $192,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,235. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,387,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,732,000 after purchasing an additional 46,183 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,762,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,794,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 51,247 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 659,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after buying an additional 79,883 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 498,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, Technology and Business, and U.S. Traditional Postsecondary. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides pre and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through campus and online; American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine, which provide medical education; and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine that offers veterinary education.

