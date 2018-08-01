Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,943 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 56,992 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 45,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,571 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.5% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts opened at $128.75 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $99.63 and a one year high of $151.26. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Patrick Soderlund sold 66,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $8,688,651.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,776,698.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $148,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,426.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,942 shares of company stock valued at $23,068,590 in the last ninety days. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “$146.56” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Electronic Arts to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $140.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.95.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.