Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $858,000 Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,076 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth about $1,146,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth about $1,410,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 92,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $9,510,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $940,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,200,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,882,294. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Iqvia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.34.

Iqvia opened at $121.94 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $87.45 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

