Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 34,091 Symantec Co. (SYMC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,091 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Symantec by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,482,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,480,000 after acquiring an additional 298,714 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Symantec by 21.6% during the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 16,695,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,567,000 after buying an additional 2,962,563 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Symantec by 6.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,582,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,584,000 after buying an additional 232,376 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Symantec by 235.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,419,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,405,000 after buying an additional 2,400,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Symantec by 22.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,965,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,664,000 after buying an additional 541,089 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Symantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Symantec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Symantec from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Symantec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.93.

Shares of Symantec opened at $20.22 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83. Symantec Co. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 23.98%. Symantec’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Symantec Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Symantec Profile

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

