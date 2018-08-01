AceD Price Reaches $0.24 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One AceD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003159 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. AceD has a total market cap of $0.00 and $4,300.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AceD has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003598 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012158 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013238 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000434 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00386695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00178505 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00026462 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000874 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 1,812,185 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

