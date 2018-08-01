Accredited Investors Inc. Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1,680.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments opened at $111.32 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $79.60 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 46.80%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 57.94%.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $5,805,738.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,009,282.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Niels Anderskouv sold 20,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $2,223,634.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,134,894.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,484 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,083 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “$115.68” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.