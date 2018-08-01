ACChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (ACC)

ACChain (CURRENCY:ACC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. One ACChain coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ACChain has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. ACChain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ACChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.01023228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004583 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015673 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ACChain Profile

ACChain (CRYPTO:ACC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. The official website for ACChain is www.acchain.org . ACChain’s official Twitter account is @getadcoin . The Reddit community for ACChain is /r/ACCHAIN_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ACChain

ACChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

