Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Ciner Resources LP (CINR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ciner Resources were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ciner Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ciner Resources by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ciner Resources by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ciner Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciner Resources alerts:

CINR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciner Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ciner Resources in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ciner Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Ciner Resources opened at $27.80 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ciner Resources LP has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $546.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.12). Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciner Resources LP will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Ciner Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.66%.

Ciner Resources Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.