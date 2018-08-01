Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,040,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,675 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of North American Construction Group opened at $6.55 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. North American Construction Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.07 million, a P/E ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 0.46.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $90.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

North American Construction Group Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services in Canada. The company offers design build construction; project management; pre-stripping/pit pioneering; overburden removal and stockpile; muskeg removal and stockpile; site dewatering/perimeter ditching; tailings and process pipeline; haulage and access road construction; tailings dam construction and densification; mechanically stabilized earth wall; and dyke construction services.

