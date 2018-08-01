Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Stock Price Down 3%

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) was down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.50 and last traded at $40.44. Approximately 120,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 557,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $765.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.93 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 8,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $366,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $1,686,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $16,475,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

