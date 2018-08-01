Acacia Mining (ABGLF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Acacia Mining (OTCMKTS:ABGLF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of Acacia Mining stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. Acacia Mining has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $602.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Acacia Mining alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st.

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.