Acacia Mining (ABGLF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2018 // No Comments

Acacia Mining (OTCMKTS:ABGLF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of Acacia Mining stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. Acacia Mining has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $602.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st.

About Acacia Mining

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)

Earnings History for Acacia Mining (OTCMKTS:ABGLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply