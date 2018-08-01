Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Abraxas Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. Abraxas Petroleum reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Abraxas Petroleum.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 27.50%.

AXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Abraxas Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abraxas Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,457,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,229 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,199,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 535,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 3,389.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 526,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 511,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum traded down $0.15, reaching $2.45, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.24. Abraxas Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

