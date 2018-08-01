ABIOMED (ABMD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABMD. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ABIOMED to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $374.88.

ABMD traded up $11.20 on Tuesday, reaching $365.73. 15,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,182. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 146.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.18. ABIOMED has a twelve month low of $144.01 and a twelve month high of $450.93.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $180.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.87 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. analysts expect that ABIOMED will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other ABIOMED news, SVP William J. Bolt sold 22,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.03, for a total value of $7,931,603.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,064.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael G. Howley sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $6,091,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,368,504.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,680 shares of company stock valued at $88,292,489 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ABIOMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in ABIOMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in ABIOMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ABIOMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ABIOMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

