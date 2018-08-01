ABB Ltd (ABB) is Folketrygdfondet’s 5th Largest Position

Folketrygdfondet reduced its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,680,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,124,000 shares during the period. ABB accounts for approximately 1.6% of Folketrygdfondet’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Folketrygdfondet’s holdings in ABB were worth $58,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 14.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 30.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of ABB by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 47,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 82,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 9.1% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

ABB opened at $23.02 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. ABB had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

ABB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

