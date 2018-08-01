ABB (ABBN) Given a CHF 22.77 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 22.77 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.39% from the stock’s previous close.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 32 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Societe Generale set a CHF 23.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 24.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 21.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 25.70.

Shares of ABBN opened at CHF 23.09 on Monday. ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

