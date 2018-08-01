Abaxis Inc (ABAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Abaxis Inc (NASDAQ:ABAX) to post $67.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Abaxis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.40 million. Abaxis reported sales of $58.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Abaxis will report full-year sales of $277.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.38 million to $278.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $301.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $296.10 million to $306.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abaxis.

Get Abaxis alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abaxis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Abaxis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abaxis in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Abaxis from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Abaxis opened at $83.00 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Abaxis has a 12 month low of $43.66 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Abaxis news, Director Prithipal Singh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $1,666,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Achim Henkel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $408,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,968. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Abaxis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Abaxis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 16,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Abaxis by 2.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abaxis by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Abaxis by 8.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Abaxis Company Profile

Abaxis, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells portable blood analysis systems for use in human or veterinary patient care to provide rapid blood constituent measurements for clinicians worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical Market and Veterinary Market. The company offers Piccolo chemistry analyzers with rapid blood constituent measurements for use in human patient care; and Piccolo profiles that are single-use medical reagents.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abaxis (ABAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.