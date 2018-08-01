AAON, Inc. (AAON) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AAON were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 33.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $32.00 target price on shares of AAON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

In other AAON news, CEO Norman H. Asbjornson purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $237,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,130,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,893,775.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Scott M. Asbjornson sold 3,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $129,604.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 858,407 shares in the company, valued at $28,439,023.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON opened at $37.75 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.17). AAON had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $99.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

