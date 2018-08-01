$95.80 Million in Sales Expected for 2U Inc (TWOU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report sales of $95.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.61 million to $96.00 million. 2U reported sales of $65.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $408.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $408.66 million to $409.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $540.67 million per share, with estimates ranging from $536.68 million to $543.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $92.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. 2U’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of 2U to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.58.

In other 2U news, Director Earl Lewis sold 10,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $995,025.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,880 shares in the company, valued at $754,431.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $935,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in 2U by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 66,509 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 2U by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 87,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter worth $1,409,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the first quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.11 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

