9,000 Shares in First Data Corp (FDC) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Data by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,998,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Data by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,999,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773,138 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in First Data by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,062,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,309 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in First Data by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,018,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in First Data by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 4,869,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,904,000 after purchasing an additional 241,492 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum set a $35.00 price target on First Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on First Data to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of First Data in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of First Data in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Data currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

Shares of First Data stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. First Data Corp has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 15.39%. First Data’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. analysts forecast that First Data Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Foskett sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $380,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Joseph Higgins sold 20,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $408,633.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 300 shares of company stock worth $6,331 and have sold 159,412 shares worth $3,132,548. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

