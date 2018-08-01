$9.43 Million in Sales Expected for Cellectis SA (CLLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report sales of $9.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.69 million and the lowest is $7.60 million. Cellectis reported sales of $8.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $36.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $41.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $47.77 million per share, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $77.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 337.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.45%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 million.

CLLS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cellectis from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Cellectis traded down $0.91, reaching $27.99, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 132,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,273. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.88. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $38.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

