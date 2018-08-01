$693.77 Million in Sales Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will announce $693.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $696.46 million and the lowest is $690.00 million. PerkinElmer posted sales of $546.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.95 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 0 compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.87.

Shares of PerkinElmer opened at $79.18 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $62.43 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

In related news, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $299,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $2,493,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 117,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

