6,520 Shares in United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) Acquired by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,231,000 after buying an additional 208,765 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 62,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Diker Management LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $1,718,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph J. Traficanti sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $314,694.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,558.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45. United Natural Foods Inc has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.06%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.