630,400 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Acquired by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 630,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,967,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.27% of Steel Dynamics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,910,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,881,000 after buying an additional 169,890 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,545,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,369 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,615,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,670,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,700,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,199,000 after purchasing an additional 81,896 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,670,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,861,000 after purchasing an additional 126,666 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $180,648.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,003,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,471,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jurgen Dr Kolb sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $230,202.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,376.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,868 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STLD stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,262. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STLD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.