56,743 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,840,000 after buying an additional 114,003 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,102,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,950,000 after acquiring an additional 52,837 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 961,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,905,000 after acquiring an additional 149,255 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.1% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 653,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,386,000 after acquiring an additional 147,464 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 594,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,287,000 after acquiring an additional 62,035 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.73.

In related news, Director Linda A. Mason sold 13,045 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.14, for a total transaction of $1,384,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total value of $108,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,897.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,906 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $106.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a one year low of $77.68 and a one year high of $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $463.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.15 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

