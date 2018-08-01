$557.65 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Materials Inc (SUM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) will report $557.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $609.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $533.19 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $524.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.23). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $549.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on SUM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “$25.50” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

NYSE SUM traded down $4.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,843,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,783. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Summit Materials has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,125. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000.

Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

