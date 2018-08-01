$466.43 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2018 // No Comments

Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to announce $466.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $472.60 million and the lowest is $463.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $454.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $467.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHKP. BTIG Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,226,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,499,000 after purchasing an additional 105,407 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 195,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after purchasing an additional 61,131 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 196,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,816,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,349,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.97. 1,426,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,369. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $93.76 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply