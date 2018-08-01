$466.43 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to announce $466.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $472.60 million and the lowest is $463.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $454.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $467.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHKP. BTIG Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,226,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,499,000 after purchasing an additional 105,407 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 195,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after purchasing an additional 61,131 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 196,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,816,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,349,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.97. 1,426,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,369. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $93.76 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

