45,000 Shares in Equity Residential (EQR) Acquired by Bp Plc

Bp Plc purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 62,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 25,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,534,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other Equity Residential news, insider David S. Santee sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $118,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $70.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $66.50 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 303 properties consisting of 78,399 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.