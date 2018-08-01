42,472 Shares in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,472 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBR. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the second quarter worth $102,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the second quarter worth $158,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the first quarter worth $159,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 23.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 83.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBR opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.29. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.01%. sell-side analysts predict that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. Santander cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Raymond James raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

