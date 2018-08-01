$40.80 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Corp (CLAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) will announce $40.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.40 million. Clarus posted sales of $30.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $203.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.10 million to $204.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $218.40 million per share, with estimates ranging from $213.70 million to $222.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.60 million.

CLAR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Clarus in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 15,199 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 189,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 21,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 87,133 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. 52.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus opened at $9.00 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.85 million, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.42. Clarus has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.