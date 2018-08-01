$394.02 Million in Sales Expected for Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to post $394.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390.00 million and the highest is $403.10 million. Synaptics reported sales of $426.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.74 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. Craig Hallum cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.42.

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $3.15 on Friday, hitting $46.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.50. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $156,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis F. Lee sold 191,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $10,355,141.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,420 shares of company stock worth $20,196,418. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 33.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 40,202 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $47,293,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $800,000.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

