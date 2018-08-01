3,917 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 171.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,707,000 after purchasing an additional 168,501 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 10,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard J. Haviland sold 15,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $1,797,749.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,032 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,248.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam D. Amsterdam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $1,179,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,749.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,270 shares of company stock worth $20,727,017. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.25.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions opened at $112.98 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.58 and a 1 year high of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

