3,700 Shares in CVS Health Corp (CVS) Acquired by Summit Securities Group LLC

Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,445 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in CVS Health by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,186 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.74.

CVS Health opened at $64.86 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.77 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,252 shares in the company, valued at $6,276,611.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

