$352.37 Million in Sales Expected for SLM Corp (SLM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) will post $352.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.80 million to $359.98 million. SLM posted sales of $282.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.28 million. SLM had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. ValuEngine downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SLM from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stephens started coverage on SLM in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price objective on SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.52.

SLM traded down $0.05, reaching $11.24, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

In other SLM news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 95,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $1,135,537.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 8,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $104,080.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SLM in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. acquired a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at $187,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.