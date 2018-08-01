$33.87 Million in Sales Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Corp (SPNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) will announce sales of $33.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.99 million and the highest is $34.75 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $31.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $137.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $137.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $147.27 million per share, with estimates ranging from $141.00 million to $157.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 21.75%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SeaSpine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

SPNE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 102,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,000. The stock has a market cap of $178.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.32. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $14.31.

In other SeaSpine news, Director Keith Bradley sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $31,203.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 87,891 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 74,160 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $892,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 43,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine.

