2,590 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Acquired by BTIM Corp.

BTIM Corp. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,461,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 605,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,527,000 after buying an additional 43,257 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 166,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,039,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 800,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,677,000 after buying an additional 76,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,093,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,268,000 after buying an additional 75,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $86.16 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.76 and a 52 week high of $87.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods, Types and Options

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.