25,844 Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Acquired by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $914,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 45,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $1,474,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $1,307,000. 59.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, insider Ciserani Giovanni sold 12,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $931,551.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,629.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $113,528.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,698.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $1,455,353. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.32.

Shares of Procter & Gamble opened at $80.88 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $203.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.