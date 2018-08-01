2,582 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Purchased by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 152.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 87.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.90.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies opened at $83.36 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.68 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

