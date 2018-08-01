20,524 Shares in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 53.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas Arthur Beck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $399,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,924,816 shares of company stock worth $455,073,323.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sailpoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

