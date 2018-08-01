$201.36 Million in Sales Expected for FireEye Inc (FEYE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will announce sales of $201.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.70 million to $202.20 million. FireEye posted sales of $185.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year sales of $825.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $820.11 million to $828.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $883.85 million per share, with estimates ranging from $868.00 million to $894.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information security company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $199.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FEYE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. FireEye has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $55,346.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 450,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 15,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $266,131.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,103,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,611,816.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $337,666. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in FireEye by 946.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,336 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FireEye by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

