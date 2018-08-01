$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will announce $2.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $9.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $10.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $10.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.02%.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $110,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Milton Carroll sold 62,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $1,638,531.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,260 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,640,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 465,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 899,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,795,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,453,000 after acquiring an additional 791,903 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 242.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 605,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,791,000 after acquiring an additional 429,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,256,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,521,000 after acquiring an additional 419,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

