1,715 Shares in BHP Billiton plc (BBL) Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,715 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Billiton in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,223,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in BHP Billiton during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,838,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in BHP Billiton by 2,272.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 611,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after acquiring an additional 585,632 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in BHP Billiton by 8.7% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,288 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $196,754,000 after acquiring an additional 394,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in BHP Billiton during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,317,000. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBL opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. BHP Billiton plc has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on BBL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

BHP Billiton Profile

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

