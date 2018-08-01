148,660 Shares in Toro Co (TTC) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 148,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Toro by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Toro by 22.9% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in Toro by 68.5% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TTC shares. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $801,947.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,807.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Darren L. Redetzke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toro opened at $60.19 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Toro Co has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $73.86.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $875.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.26 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

