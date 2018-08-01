137,000 Shares in Ypf Sa (YPF) Acquired by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Ypf Sa (NYSE:YPF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 137,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000. YPF comprises about 1.2% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of YPF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,134 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,882,000 after acquiring an additional 31,978 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YPF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after acquiring an additional 531,736 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of YPF by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,712 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 55,634 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of YPF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 66,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 35,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of YPF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. 26.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YPF opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. Ypf Sa has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.91.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.64. YPF had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. analysts predict that Ypf Sa will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YPF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of YPF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of YPF in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.81 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

