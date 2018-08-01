1,189 Shares in ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Acquired by Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America

Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 15,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $2,677,472.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,071.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 18,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total transaction of $3,210,403.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,420,674.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,187 shares of company stock valued at $56,489,475. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $172.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.58.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $175.96 on Wednesday. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $194.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.53, a PEG ratio of 64.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $631.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.