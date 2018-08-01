10,905 Shares in Red Hat Inc (RHT) Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,905 shares of the open-source software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHT. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in Red Hat by 88.0% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,515,991 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $226,655,000 after purchasing an additional 709,410 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Red Hat by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,419,442 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $212,221,000 after purchasing an additional 23,279 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Red Hat by 393.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,230,188 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $183,925,000 after purchasing an additional 980,635 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Red Hat by 9.9% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 975,208 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $145,802,000 after purchasing an additional 87,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its position in Red Hat by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 819,370 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $110,099,000 after purchasing an additional 23,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Red Hat opened at $141.23 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. Red Hat Inc has a 1-year low of $95.88 and a 1-year high of $177.70.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Red Hat had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $813.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Red Hat Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Hat declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the open-source software company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $334,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Kelly sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,830. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RHT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Red Hat to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Red Hat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Red Hat from $186.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.83.

Red Hat Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

