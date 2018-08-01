$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for M&T Bank Co. (MTB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $5.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.12 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.09. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.56.

In other news, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $279,350.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,742.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 213.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 312,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 212,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,468,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,921,000 after purchasing an additional 160,326 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $22,716,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,306,000 after purchasing an additional 110,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 49,032.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 110,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 110,322 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTB opened at $173.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $141.12 and a 1-year high of $197.37.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

