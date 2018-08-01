$1.18 EPS Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.33 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 35.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

PB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.97. 398,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,038. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $79.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $3,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 201,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,081,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

