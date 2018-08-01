$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.72. Aaron’s reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000.

Shares of Aaron’s opened at $43.31 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.69%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

