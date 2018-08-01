$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Atmos Energy reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,316,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,064,000 after purchasing an additional 327,954 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,706,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 319,415 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 21,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atmos Energy traded down $1.11, reaching $90.76, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 6,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $93.56.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

